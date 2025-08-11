Animation, when applied with purpose, clarifies intent and reduces friction in modern UIs. In React, the right animation library can bridge the gap between basic layouts and interfaces that feel intentional and well-crafted. Below are three production-ready libraries I rely on: typewriter-effect, react-vivus, and react-awesome-reveal.

These libraries focus on different animation needs, remain easy to maintain, and don’t add unnecessary complexity to your codebase.

Install packages

npm i react-awesome-reveal react-vivus typewriter-effect

typewriter-effect: Dynamic and Informative Text

typewriter-effect is a focused library for animating text as if it’s being typed out in real time. The typing action naturally draws attention, making it a strong choice for high-visibility UI elements. Because it mimics conversational writing, it adds personality and human touch where static text might be ignored or overlooked.

Use cases:

Hero sections that introduce your product’s value

CTAs that update dynamically (“Start Building”, “Start Designing”)

About or onboarding pages that feel less static

Getting started:

import Typewriter from 'typewriter-effect';

<Typewriter

options={{ autoStart: true, loop: true }}

onInit={(typewriter) => {

typewriter

.typeString('Hello World!')

.pause For(1000)

.deleteAll()

.typeString('This is animated')

.start();

}}

/>

Examples:

Multiple rotating strings:



<Typewriter

options={{

strings: ['Developer', 'Engineer', 'Designer'],

autoStart: true,

loop: true,

}}

/>

Controlled typing:



<Typewriter

onInit={(typewriter) => {

typewriter

.pauseFor(500)

.typeString('Controlled typing')

.start();

}}

/>

Custom speed:



<Typewriter

options={{ delay: 75, autoStart: true }}

onInit={(typewriter) => {

typewriter.typeString('Fast Typing...').start();

}}

/>

react-vivus: SVG Path Drawing That Just Works

Creating dynamic SVG path animations typically involves low-level manipulation or dedicated animation timelines, which can be brittle and hard to maintain. react-vivus brings this capability to React with a simple component API, letting you animate SVG logos, icons, or custom illustrations without the extra overhead.

Use cases:

Logos that animate themselves as your app loads or during onboarding

Checkmarks or process icons that draw themselves as users complete steps

Infographic/schematic reveals to make complex illustrations more approachable

Getting started:

import ReactVivus from 'react-vivus';

import ComputerSVG from './assets/computer.svg';

<ReactVivus

id="computer-svg"

option={{

file: ComputerSVG,

type: 'sync',

duration: 200,

animTimingFunction: 'EASE_OUT',

}}

callback={() => console.log('Animation done!')}

/>

Examples:

One-by-One path animation:



<ReactVivus

id="svg1"

option={{ file: '/logo.svg', type: 'oneByOne', duration: 150 }}

/>

Delayed drawing:



<ReactVivus

id="svg2"

option={{ file: '/path/to/icon.svg', type: 'delayed', duration: 100 }}

/>

Custom callback:



<ReactVivus

id="svg3"

option={{ file: '/logo.svg', type: 'sync', duration: 200 }}

callback={() => alert('Animation finished!')}

/>

react-awesome-reveal: Simple, Reliable Entry and Transition Animations

Subtle entry animations improve content flow and can subtly direct users’ attention to key sections as they scroll. react-awesome-reveal wraps your elements in familiar animation primitives (fade, slide, zoom, etc.), handling scroll triggers and animation timing internally.

Use cases:

Sections or cards that elegantly fade in as you scroll down the page

Callouts, alerts, or banners that “slide” or “bounce” into view for emphasis

Timelines, lists, or grids that reveal items with a staggered/cascading effect

import { Fade } from 'react-awesome-reveal';

<Fade>

<div className="content">Hello, I animate in!</div>

</Fade>

Power moves:

Slide in from left:



import { Slide } from 'react-awesome-reveal';

<Slide direction="left">

<h1>Slide from left</h1>

</Slide>

Zoom with delay:



import { Zoom } from 'react-awesome-reveal';

<Zoom delay={300}>

<p>This zooms in after 300ms</p>

</Zoom>

Bouncing:



import { Bounce } from 'react-awesome-reveal';

<Bounce cascade damping={0.1} duration={600} triggerOnce={false}>

<div>Bouncing</div>

</Bounce>

Cascading reveals:



import { Fade } from 'react-awesome-reveal';

<Fade cascade>

<ul>

<li>First</li>

<li>Second</li>

<li>Third</li>

</ul>

</Fade>

Summary

Library Best For Example Use Features typewriter-effect Typing-style, dynamic content Hero text, rotating CTAs, onboarding Typing/deleting, loop control, minimal config react-vivus SVG path/line drawing Logos, icons, data viz Multiple animation modes, progress callbacks react-awesome-reveal Entry/transition animations Cards, sections, list/grid items Keyframes, scroll-triggered, staggered reveals

These libraries offer focused solutions to common animation challenges in React apps. They’re easy to integrate, production-proven, and help you deliver consistent, purposeful UI motion with minimal overhead or rework.