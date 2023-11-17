Refine is a React framework for developing CRUD applications. Specifically, it is good at being used to build things like internal tools, admin panels, dashboards, and business-to-business (B2B) apps.

It provides industry standard components for crucial elements of an app, such as authentication, access control, routing, networking, state management, and internationalization.

The framework is headless by design, which means that the business logic and UI are decoupled, which allows the UI to be customized without backend constraints. In practice this means that you can either create your own UI or use popular frameworks like TailwindCSS.

Other integrations that refine offers include Ant Design, Material UI, Mantine, and Chakra UI.

It also follows a headless approach for routing, providing an interface in which you can pull in integration with other popular libraries.

“This means you can use refine seamlessly on different platforms like React Native, Electron, Next.js, Remix, etc. without any extra setup steps,” the project’s GitHub page states.

It is currently in use at companies like Atlassian, Intel, J.P. Morgan, Meta, Salesforce, and more. At the time of this writing it had 16.5K GitHub starts, 32K active developers, and over 200K people using apps built with it.

For more information, visit the project on GitHub here.