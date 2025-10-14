Software testing company BrowserStack announced a Visual Review Agent for its visual web testing platform Percy.

“Visual testing has reached a point where the question is no longer ‘why’ but ‘how to make it scalable?'” Ritesh Arora, CEO and co-founder at BrowserStack “The Visual Review Agent brings AI into the heart of visual testing, cutting through noise and surfacing what matters.”

According to BrowserStack, the Visual Review Agent provides an AI-generated summary of each visual change.

The agent uses AI to filter out minor pixel shifts and only flags meaningful changes, not minor changes like font resizes, margin shifts, or button alignment. “These noisy false positives force teams to waste time reviewing irrelevant changes instead of focusing on what actually matters,” the company explained in a demo.

Testers will have the option to hide changes that are similar to the current one, and can set review rules if they only want to focus on specific visual changes.

The agent joins BrowserStack’s existing AI testing tools, including the Visual AI Engine, Visual Test Integration Agent, and Intelli-ignore.