Testing company BrowserStack has announced a new Chrome extension called Testing Toolkit that includes 11 different manual web testing tools.

According to the company, manual web testing has been very fragmented, and QA teams are often switching between multiple different apps and accounts, leading to unnecessary context switching and lost time.

The Testing Toolkit acts as a single tool to tackle the work of many, spanning the entire testing life cycle, including setup, execution, and bug reporting.

The 11 tools include:

Live cross-browser testing across 3,500 browsers

Responsiveness testing

Accessibility testing

The ability to overlay Figma designs on a webpage to discover visual differences

Bug reporting with automated screenshots, console logs, network data, and system information

AI powered test generation

Cookie manager for searching, adding, editing, and deleting cookies

Cache manager to control what gets cleared and over what time period

JSON formatter

HTTP request/response modification, URL redirection, and mock API responses via Requestly

Common workflow automation

“Testing Toolkit was born out of a simple observation—we saw how fragmented manual web testing workflows had become,” said Nakul Aggarwal, co-founder and CTO at BrowserStack. “With this launch, we’re giving testers and developers a powerful yet lightweight way to streamline their daily tasks. No clutter. Just better testing.”