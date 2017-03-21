There’s a new kind of journal aimed at communication of machine learning results, and OpenAI is supporting its launch.
Distill is a website and a set of tools that makes it easier for people to explain machine learning concepts, according to an OpenAI blog. OpenAI research scientist Andrej Karpathy will serve on the steering committee for the publication. OpenAI’s CTO Greg Brockman will help fund the Distill Prize for Clarity in Machine Learning, which recognizes work on communicating ideas in machine learning.
More information on Distill can be found here.
Dual release for PyPy2.7 and PyPy3.5 v5.7
The PyPy team released both PyPy2.7 v5.7 and a beta-quality PyPy3.5 v5.7. Both are based on the same codebase, which makes this a dual release.
PyPy2.7 v5.7 is an interpreter supporting Python v2.7 syntax, and the beta-quality PyPy3.5 v5.7 is an interpreter for Python v3.5 syntax. PyPy will continue to make incremental improvements to its C-API compatibility layer, and with this release, PyPy2 can now import and run C-extension packages. The most notable ones include Numpy, Cyhton, and Pandas.
More information on these releases can be found here.
GitLab releases 8.17.4, 8.16.8, and 8.15.8
GitLab released versions 8.17.4, 8.16.8, and 8.15.8 for GitLab Community Edition and Enterprise Edition. These versions contain security fixes, including the critical information disclosure vulnerability, protection against Server-Side Request Forgery, and fixes for links vulnerable to tabnapping.
These releases also contain fixes for a flaw that could leak private email addresses in Atom feeds, as well as a fix for private installations to be upgraded into ElasticSearch. GitLab recommends that all affected GitLab installations upgrade to one of these versions immediately.
More information on these versions can be found here.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 generally available
Red Hat launched its latest version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9, which includes several new hardware support features and updates to the platform.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 adds updates to TLS 1.2 to enhance secure communications and provide more support for the latest PCI-DSS standards. This version also includes support for cloud native applications through an updated Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 base image.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 enters Production Phase 3 on May 10, 2017, so updates to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 are limited to qualified critical security fixes and other urgent issues. More information can be found here.
