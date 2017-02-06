ZeroStack announced its road map and the first suite of AI capabilities today as part of its efforts to disrupt the economics of the cloud.

ZeroStack, a self-driving private cloud company, has a cloud platform that leverages self-healing software and algorithms developed from millions of datagrams, according to a company announcement. This “disruption” means businesses have to choose clouds for application development based on data locality, governance, performance, and more.

The cloud platform was designed by engineers from VMware and Google, and the company’s vision is to extend existing functionality in three phases: delivering the self-driving capability in three levels of cognitive capacity planning; releasing a cloud optimization suite; and adding automated performance troubleshooting.

More information on the suite can be found here.

Loom Systems to predict and prevent business problems with AI

Loom Systems is releasing an AI-powered operational analytics platform designed to provide real-time detection and resolution into applications. The platform uses machine learning to help detect problems, and to reduce the cost and complexity of operational analytics.

Features include zero pre-processing, detection of hidden and emerging issues, automatic root-cause analysis, and alerts and insights into resolutions.

GNU C Library v2.25 available

The GNU C Library, which is the library in the GNU system and in the GNU/Linux systems, released version 2.25 yesterday.

The library is primarily designed to be a portable and high-performance C library. The news that comes along with this release includes the “feature test macro __STDC_WANT_LIB_EXT2__, from ISO/IEC TR 24731-2:2010, is supported to enable declarations of functions from that TR. Note that not all functions from that TR are supported by the GNU C Library,” according to its release notes.

Packages for the 2.25 release can be downloaded and the GNU C Library notes for this release can be reviewed here.