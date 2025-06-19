Google has announced updates across its Gemini 2.5 family of reasoning models, including making Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash generally available and introducing a preview of Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite.

According to Google, no changes have been made to Pro and Flash since the last preview, except for the pricing for Flash is different. When these models were first announced, there was separate thinking and non-thinking pricing, but Google said that separation led to confusion among developers.

The new pricing for 2.5 Flash is the same for both thinking and non-thinking modes. The prices are now $0.30/1 million input tokens for text, image, and video, $1.00/ 1 million input tokens for audio, and $2.50/1 million output tokens for all. This represents an increase in input cost and a decrease in output cost.

“While we strive to maintain consistent pricing between preview and stable releases to minimize disruption, this is a specific adjustment reflecting Flash’s exceptional value, still offering the best cost-per-intelligence available,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Google also introduced a preview of Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite, which has the lowest latency and cost among the 2.5 models. The company sees this as a cost-effective upgrade from 1.5 and 2.0 Flash, with better performance across most evaluations, lower time to first token, and higher tokens per second decode.

Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite also allows users to control the thinking budget via an API parameter. Since the model is designed for cost and speed efficiency, thinking is turned off by default.

The new model also supports Google’s native tools including Grounding with Google Search, Code Execution, URL Context, and function calling.

The pricing for Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite is $0.10/1 million input tokens for text, image, and video, $0.50/ 1 million input tokens for audio, and $.40/1 million output tokens for all.