GitKraken, a company that specializes in improving the developer experience, today announced the launch of GitKraken Insights to provide companies with better insights into AI’s impact on developer productivity.

According to the company, while many engineering teams have adopted AI at this point, it is still a challenge to prove AI’s ROI. GitKraken also believes that traditional engineering metrics weren’t designed for the AI era.

“DORA metrics can tell you if deployment frequency changed, but they can’t tell you why,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Pull request counts might go up, but is that because developers are more productive, or because AI is generating code that requires more review cycles?”

GitKraken Insights brings together several different metrics—DORA metrics, code quality analysis, technical debt tracking, AI impact measurement, and developer experience indicators—to paint a picture of what’s happening within the development lifecycle.

The new offering was built in collaboration with GitClear, a company that provides software engineering intelligence solutions. “Their SEI capabilities, combined with our developer experience expertise and the trust we’ve earned with millions of developers, create something unique in the market,” GitKraken wrote.

GitKraken is conscious of the fact that developers are sensitive to tools that feel like surveillance, so it built this new solution with this in mind. It measures teams and workflows, rather than individuals, so that teams can surface bottlenecks, identify friction points, and improve performance.

“We’re not just providing tools that make developers more productive—we’re helping teams prove it, measure it, and continuously improve it,” the company said. “That’s the full DevEx platform promise. It also reflects something deeper about how we think about AI. We’re not chasing hype. We’re not promising AI will replace developers. We’re building practical tools that make developers more effective, and now we’re helping teams understand whether those tools—and all AI tools—are actually delivering value.”