Google I/O is happening today, and Google has announced updates across many of its offerings, from Gemini to Colab to Android Studio.

Gemini

Gemini Diffusion is a new text model that delivers a 4-5x improvement in output speed compared to similar models and similar performance to models twice as large. The company also released Gemma 3n, a multimodal model designed for running on phones, laptops and tablets, capable of handling audio, text, image, and video.

Additionally, Google revealed two new Gemma model variants: MedGemma for health applications and SignGemma for translating sign language into spoken language text.

Gemini Code Assist for individuals and Gemini Code Assist for GitHub are both now generally available as well, and are powered by Gemini 2.5. This tool was first introduced as a preview back in February, and today’s GA release includes several new updates, including chat history and threads, the ability to specify rules to apply to every AI generation in the chat, custom commands, and the ability to review and accept code suggestions in parts, across files, or all together.

Other Gemini updates include Lyria RealTime, an experimental music generation model; a new version of Gemini 2.5 Flash; and updates to Google AI Studio, including integrated documentation, usage dashboards, new apps, and a Generate Media tab.

Android Studio

Android Studio now has access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, unlocking agentic AI capabilities, such as the ability for developers to describe the actions and assertions they want during testing and have Gemini create and perform those tests.

The App Quality Insights panel has been updated with more detailed crash analysis and recommendations for fixing the underlying issue.

Other features include access to experimental AI features through the Studio Labs menu, the ability for Gemini to generate Jetpack Compose preview code, and image attachment in Gemini.

“Android Studio continues to advance Android development by empowering developers to build better app experiences, faster. Our focus has been on improving AI-driven functionality with Gemini, streamlining UI creation and testing, and helping you future-proof apps for the evolving Android ecosystem. These innovations accelerate development cycles, improve app quality, and help you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of mobile development,” the company wrote in a post.

Google Play

The company announced several Google Play updates that developers should be aware of, including:

A new Play Console overview pages

The ability to halt fully-rolled out released

Better management tools and metrics for store listings

Updates to the Play Integrity API, such as stronger abuse detection, device security update checks, and the ability to detect if a device is being reused for abuse

New topic browse pages on the store homepage

Multi-product checkout for subscriptions

“Our latest updates reinforce our commitment to fostering a thriving Google Play ecosystem. From enhanced discovery and robust tools to new monetization avenues, we’re empowering you to innovate and grow. We’re excited for the future we’re building together and encourage you to use these new capabilities to create even more impactful experiences. Thank you for being an essential part of the Google Play community,” the company wrote.

Google Colab

Google has reimagined Colab, which initially launched as a Jupyter Notebook with access to Google Cloud GPUs and TPUs. It has been reworked to take on a more agentic role, operating across the entire notebook, taking action across multiple cells, and providing more accurate responses.

“Coding is an iterative and collaborative experience, and Colab is designed to be just that – you can issue short commands, use follow-up prompts to refine your ideas, and truly work with the agent,” Google wrote in a post.

Stitch

Stitch is a new experimental tool from Google Labs that allows developers to create UI designs and other frontend code from text prompts or images/wireframes.

Developers can create multiple variations of their design, including experimenting with different layouts, components, and styles. Stitch designs can be exported to Figma or to code.

“Stitch was born of an idea between a designer and an engineer, both looking to build a product that optimized their respective workflows. It leverages the multimodal capabilities of Gemini 2.5 Pro to create a more fluid and integrated workflow between design and development,” Google wrote in a post.

Firebase Studio updates and Firebase AI Logic

Firebase Studio is an AI workspace that was introduced last month. Since its initial release, Google has added several new features, including the ability to translate Figma designs into applications using Builder.io, detect if an app needs a backend and provision it if the prompt includes a database or authentication, and swap placeholder images using Unsplash.

Firebase AI Logic is the evolution and convergence of Vertex AI in Firebase, which allows mobile and web apps to access the Vertex AI Gemini API client-side, and the Genkit framework, which enables developers to use Gemini for server-side scenarios.

With Firebase AI Logic, developers can create AI applications without needing a custom backend. It includes capabilities such as image generation and editing capabilities through Gemini models, experimental support for hybrid inference, and dedicated tooling for Node.js, Python and Go.

Google also announced a preview for the Firebase AI Logic SDK for Unity that allows game developers to incorporate generative AI into their games.