Google is announcing a new offering built around Gemini, designed specifically with large enterprise use in mind.

Gemini Enterprise consolidates six core components:

Advanced Gemini models

A no-code workbench for analyzing information and orchestrating agents

Pre-built Google agents for tasks like deep research or data insights

The ability to connect to company data

A central governance framework for visualizing and securing all agents

Access to an ecosystem of over 100,000 industry partners

“By bringing all of these components together through a single interface, Gemini Enterprise transforms how teams work. It moves beyond simple tasks to automate entire workflows and drive smarter business outcomes — all on Google’s secure, enterprise-grade architecture,” Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.

Gemini Enterprise offers tools for building custom conversational agents. For example, using a low-code visual builder, companies will be able to build a customer engagement agent and then configure it for all channels, including phone, web, mobile, email, and chat. These agents are powered by the latest Gemini models and feature natural-sounding voices that can adjust to real-world background noise on a phone call.

Additionally, Google is announcing the Gemini Enterprise Agent Ready (GEAR) program to help companies upskill their developers to be able to build and deploy agents.

According to Google, using Gemini Enterprise with Google Workspace allows organizations to utilize multi-modal agents that are built into their Workspace apps. For example, Google Vids can be used to transform a presentation into a video with an AI-generated script and voiceover.

The company is also announcing a preview of its new Data Science Agent, which helps accelerate data exploration. It can instantly find patterns and generate multi-step plans for training and inferencing.

“As AI transforms organizations around the world, Google is the only partner with the full set of offerings that you can tailor to your organization’s needs. And most importantly, we are delivering real business value to help you drive ROI from your AI investments. This is the power of Gemini Enterprise: the new front door for AI in the workplace. We’re bringing the best of Google AI to every employee, for every workflow. And we’re excited to support you every step of the way,” Kurian concluded.