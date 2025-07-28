Google has launched a new experimental AI tool designed for users who want to build apps entirely using AI prompts, with no coding needed at all.

Opal allows users to create mini AI apps by chaining together AI prompts, models, and tools, using natural language and visual editing.

“Opal is a great tool to accelerate prototyping AI ideas and workflows, demonstrate a proof of concept with a functional app, build custom AI apps to boost your productivity at work, and more,” Google wrote in a blog post.

The tool consists of a visual editor to help creators see the workflows in their apps and connect different prompts together to build multi-step apps. It allows the user to describe the logic they want in the app and have Opal build the workflow for them. Users will be able to edit the generated workflow either in the visual editor or through additional prompts.

Once a user is happy with their app, they will be able to easily share it with others, Google explained.

Users can create apps from scratch, or make use of Google’s library of starter templates that can be edited and built upon. Some examples of available templates are an app that turns a photo into a claymation video or an app that creates a quiz about a YouTube video to help with learning.

“Opal introduces a new way to create with AI. It’s about empowering creators, innovators, and doers to build the tools they imagine by transforming simple prompts into powerful mini apps,” Google wrote.

Opal is currently an experimental tool and available only to users in the US.