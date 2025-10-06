OpenAI held its annual Developer Day event today where it announced several updates to its products.

The company unveiled apps in ChatGPT as well as an SDK for developers to build them. Companies that have created apps that are already available include Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify, and Zillow.

When a user says the name of an available app in a prompt, ChatGPT will automatically surface that app in the chat. For example, saying “Spotify, make a playlist for my party this Friday” will bring in the Spotify app. ChatGPT will also be able to suggest apps when it thinks they’re relevant to the conversation, such as suggesting Zillow’s app in a conversation about buying a house.

The first time an app is used, the user will need to connect to it and approve what data can be shared. Apps are available for all ChatGPT users (must be logged in), except those in the EU.

OpenAI also announced AgentKit, which is a set of tools for building, deploying, and optimizing agents. It includes Agent Builder, a visual tool for creating multi-agent workflows; Connector Registry, a central place for managing how data and tools connect across different OpenAI products; and ChatKit, a toolkit for embedding chat-based agent experiences.

“Until now, building agents meant juggling fragmented tools—complex orchestration with no versioning, custom connectors, manual eval pipelines, prompt tuning, and weeks of frontend work before launch. With AgentKit, developers can now design workflows visually and embed agentic UIs faster using new building blocks,” the company wrote in a post.

The company is also adding four new capabilities to its evaluation framework: datasets, trace grading, automated prompt optimization, and third-party model support.

Additionally, OpenAI announced the general availability of Codex, a series of AI coding tools. As part of the GA release, the company added a new Codex SDK, integration with Slack, and new admin tools, like environment controls, monitoring, and analytics dashboards.

“The general availability of Codex reflects how quickly developers and teams everywhere are adopting it—and how much it’s already changing the way we build,” OpenAI said in an announcement.

And finally, OpenAI’s API now has access to GPT-5-pro and Sora 2/Sora 2 Pro.