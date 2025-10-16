Oracle has announced the launch of a new marketplace to help customers find and deploy validated AI agents that can be used within Oracle Fusion Applications, its suite of cloud-based modular business applications.

The AI Agent Marketplace includes agent templates built by Oracle partners to help with various business processes, including finance, HR, supply chain, and customer experience.

For example, IBM created a Smart Sales Order Entry Assistant agent to help cut down on manual order entry errors and accelerate order capture, Box offers a Data Extraction agent for the Oracle Digital Assistant that extracts metadata or structured content from documents stored in Box, and Stripe built an Infosys Invoice Collection AI that can help with payment processing and reminder.

According to Oracle, agents can be deployed in one-click using natural language, eliminating the need for complex integration code. The agents are also designed as templates, allowing customers to modify them to meet their own specific needs using documents, tools, prompts, or APIs.

Each agent in the marketplace is validated using the same 21-point checklist that Oracle uses when building its own agents. Oracle customers will also receive support around tool usage, debugging, integration, and runtime issues for any of the agents.

“The age of intelligent automation has arrived, and in order to stay competitive, organizations need AI solutions that are powerful, scalable, and easy to adopt,” said Chris Leone, executive vice president of applications development at Oracle. “With Oracle AI Agent Marketplace, we’re helping our customers fast-track enterprise AI adoption, address their unique business needs, and streamline operations by bringing our growing network of partner expertise directly into our AI ecosystem. These enterprise-grade AI agents will help organizations enhance workflow efficiency and create meaningful impact with speed and security, but without complexity.”