Sonatype finds 188% increase in open source malware since last year

The company published its Open Source Malware Index for Q2 2025, finding 16,279 new malicious open source packages. Compared to the same quarter last year, there was a 188% increase in the number of malicious packages discovered.

4,400 of the packages were designed to steal sensitive data (55%), around 800 were designed for cryptomining (5%), and over 400 were designed for data corruption (3%).

Gemini API gets Batch Mode

Batch Mode allows large jobs to be submitted through the Gemini API. Results are returned within 24 hours, and the delayed processing offers benefits like a 50% reduction in cost and higher rate limits.

“Batch Mode is the perfect tool for any task where you have your data ready upfront and don’t need an immediate response,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Payara and Azul announce partnership

The two Java companies are coming together to help organizations modernize their Java applications.

Payara Qube, a platform for deploying enterprise Java in pre-configured Kubernetes environments, will be combined with Azul Platform Prime, a high-performance Java platform offering superior speed, start-up and warm-up, and consistency compared to other OpenJDK distributions.

“By integrating Azul Platform Prime with Payara Qube, enterprise customers can quickly modernize their Java applications with codeless, lift-and-shift migrations that ensure the highest performance, best security and lowest cost of ownership, all without changing a single line of code,” said Scott Sellers, co-founder and CEO at Azul.