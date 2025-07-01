CompTIA has released its State of the Tech Workforce 2025, which shows tech employment metrics at the nation, state, and metropolitan level.

It found that despite economic uncertainty, the tech workforce in the US grew 1.2% in 2024, reaching 5.9 million. This sector of the workforce is projected to grow to 6.1 million in 2025.

The top states for tech employment correlated to state size, with states like California, Texas, New York, Florida, and Virginia topping the list. Texas, North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, and Tennessee saw the most growth. At the city level, NYC, Orlando, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, and Baltimore saw the most growth.

Meta joins Kotlin Foundation

According to the company, joining the foundation aligns with Meta’s work over the years to advance Kotlin.

For instance, Meta has spent the past few years transitioning its Android codebase from Java to Kotlin, and has shared its experiences via an enterprise Java-to-Kotlin working group. Additionally, it open sourced a Kotlin and Android build toolchain called Buck2.

As part of the Kotlin Foundation, Meta will contribute to the grants program that supports open source library authors. It will also support initiatives that encourage innovation among students.

Percona announces Transparent Data Encryption extension for PostgreSQL

The open source Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) extension allows developers to secure data at rest. By offering an open source solution, Percona is enabling companies to implement data security without licensing fees, usage restrictions, or vendor lock-in.

Other benefits include the ability to deploy without application changes, multi-tenant support, control over the encryption strategy, and centralized key management.

“Data security and compliance are top priorities for organizations in every industry, but too often, robust encryption has been locked behind paywalls or proprietary add-ons,” said Liz Warner, CTO of Percona. “With the launch of TDE for PostgreSQL, Percona is leveling the playing field—giving every business access to enterprise-grade data-at-rest protection without licensing fees or restrictions. This is a major step forward for open source, and a win for every organization that values transparency, flexibility, and security.”