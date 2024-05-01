A number of companies have announced major changes to their executive leadership this month. Here are a couple of the moves across the industry this past month.

Atlassian co-CEO Scott Farquhar announces plans to step down

Farquhar, along with Mike Cannon-Brookes, have been running Atlassian as co-CEOs since forming the company together 23 years ago.

Farquhar said in a blog post that he plans to spend more time with his family, working on philanthropic endeavors, and mentoring other tech CEOs.

His last day as co-CEO will be August 31, 2024, and he will still remain as a board member and special advisor to the company.

“And while there is never a perfect time to make this change, I take comfort in my decision knowing Atlassian is so well placed for the future. We have a world-class cloud platform and the best team we’ve ever had. Our new Point A products are gaining real traction, AI is providing new and exciting opportunities, and we have over 300,000 cloud customers consolidating around Atlassian,” Farquhar wrote.

Percona appoints Liz Warner as CTO

Liz Warner will step into the role of CTO of Percona to oversee further development of the company’s portfolio of database solutions.

She has decades of experience in the tech industry, most recently serving as CTO of Weaveworks. Warner has been the CTO for a number of other companies, including Clim8 Invest, Nationwide for Business, Motion Picture Solutions, Mettle, LendInvest, and Toyota Connected.

She is taking over for Vadim Tkachenko, who is also one of the company’s co-founders. He is moving into the role of Technology Fellow for the company.

LogicMonitor announces the appointment of Karthik Sj as General Manager of Artificial Intelligence

Sj will lead the company’s AIOps and generative AI strategy. He previously was vice president of product management for the generative AI company Aisera. Before that, he was at SAP for 14 years, most recently as director of product management, leading AI strategy for SAP CX.

“This strategic hire is the catalyst LogicMonitor was looking for to exponentially propel our existing AI capabilities throughout LM Envision, our hybrid observability platform. Customers crave predictive insights and automation to anticipate problems and optimize their systems for better performance and overall user experience,” said Christina Kosmowski, CEO of LogicMonitor. “With Karthik leading and growing an AI focused team, we are providing solutions faster and redefining hybrid observability as well.”

Ex-OpenAI employee Logan Kilpatrick joins Google

He is now a senior product manager at Google, leading the Google AI Studio project. Kilpatrick previously led developer relations for OpenAI, and had been the first dev rel hire the company made.

“Lots of hard work ahead, but we are going to make Google the best home for developers building with AI. I’m not going to settle for anything less.” he wrote in a post on X.

In addition to his time at OpenAI, he has also been on the board of directors at NumFOCUS, a community advisor for NASA’s TOPS program, and a teaching fellow at Harvard.