Microsoft has announced it is going to be retiring the Microsoft Graph CLI, with a deprecation phase starting now and full retirement scheduled for August 28th, 2026.

During the deprecation phase, Microsoft will not add any new features and will only address critical vulnerabilities.

According to Microsoft, this change is part of the company’s efforts to streamline the developer experience for Microsoft Graph by focusing its attention on PowerShell.

The company recommends that users begin switching over to the Microsoft Graph PowerShell SDK, which offers broad API coverage and regular updates, integration with scripting and automation workflows, community and documentation support, and long-term support with Microsoft’s servicing commitments.

The company explained that it initially released the CLI to offer a lightweight, cross-platform tool that developers could use to interact with the Microsoft Graph APIs. However, it was experiencing declining usage due to its limited extensibility, narrow ecosystem, and overlap with other alternatives.

“We are grateful to everyone who used and contributed to the Microsoft Graph CLI. Your feedback has been invaluable in shaping our developer tools. As we move forward, we remain committed to delivering robust, secure, high-quality tools that empower you to build with Microsoft Graph,” the Microsoft Graph Developers Experience Team wrote in a blog post.