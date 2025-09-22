Digital.ai has created a new product that will make white-box cryptography accessible to all developers, not just cryptography experts.

White-box cryptography is a technique that adds cryptographic protections directly into application code, making it hard for attackers to obtain secret information, like cryptographic keys.

Digital.ai’s White-box Cryptography Agent provides access to a white-box cryptography library through an API. The library uses rule-based procedural actions to conceal cryptographic operations from attackers.

By utilizing the new agent, developers don’t have to make complex decisions about algorithms, can reduce the chance of misconfigurations, and can deliver applications that benefit from increased security, Digital.ai explained.

The White-box Cryptography Agent is offered as part of Digital.ai’s Key and Protection products, which are FIPS 140-3 certified.

“Application security has always been an arms race, one fought with tools, where the goal isn’t to be unbreakable, but to make the act of breaking-in a waste of time,” said Derek Holt, CEO of Digital.ai. “AI is tipping the scales, enabling attackers to exploit vulnerabilities faster than ever. Our White-box Cryptography Agent closes that gap by putting robust security into the hands of every developer, with no cryptography expertise required. This new agent along with our previously announced Quick Protect Agent, which provides next generation code obfuscation and anti-tampering capabilities, gives customers the ability to bring protection to more applications more easily.”