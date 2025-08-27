The product analytics company Amplitude is announcing new self-service capabilities that will enable marketing and growth teams to run user experiments without waiting on development teams.

“Every click and conversion matters, and marketers can’t afford to wait weeks just to test an idea. Unfortunately, that’s the reality with most legacy experimentation tools: visual editors break on modern sites, simple changes require developer support, and even when a test runs, the results don’t connect back to the metrics you actually use,” Amplitude wrote in a blog post.

The company is launching four new Web Experimentation features, including rearrange elements, control variant editing, group cohort targeting, and out-of-the-box widgets.

Customers will now be able to visually move elements around on a page themselves using a drag-and-drop editing style.

Control variant editing allows marketing teams to update the default user experience themselves.

Marketers will also now be able to target specific experiences to particular companies or account lists with group cohorting.

Several out-of-the-box widgets are now available as well, unlocking capabilities like the ability to add banners, CTAs, and pop-ups without involving the developers.

Web Experimentation is built on the same platform as Amplitude’s analytics, session replay, surveys, and guides, giving experiments access to the context of the full customer journey.

Amplitude will also be releasing AI Agents in a few months, unlocking capabilities like generation of experiment ideas based on conversion trends, prioritization of tests most likely to have an impact, and interpretation of results to recommend next steps.

“Because they’re built into the broader Amplitude platform, AI Agents won’t just analyze experiments in isolation—they’ll learn from the same analytics, session replays, and surveys you do, and act on them instantly. And the new drag-and-drop editor, widgets, and control features launched today are three of the very levers that Agents will use on your behalf,” Amplitude wrote.