The cloud database platform company Couchbase today announced several new updates to its database-as-a-service, Couchbase Capella. According to the company, these enhancements are inspired by the technologies already widely used by developers to build modern applications.

The company stated that this sense of familiarity is intended to help boost productivity and allow developers to more easily build next-generation applications.

These enhancements offer a new user interface that prominently presents developer tools, tasks, and journeys when building applications with Capella. Additionally, help and tutorials have been updated to make learning Capella and getting answers quicker and easier.

“In order to make the life of a developer easier, rather than harder, a quality developer experience is focused on allowing developers to use the tools they’re familiar with, or at least closely mimicking those tools,” said Stephen O’Grady, analyst at Redmonk.

Also included in these updates are a lower total cost of ownership as well as security and compliance enhancements for enterprise requirements.

Capella now offers a high-data density storage engine with new compute and storage advances. With this, users gain faster performance processing while utilizing less memory. With these updates, customers can also work towards smaller and more-affordable clusters that hold and process more data with heightened processing throughput power.

Lastly, Couchbase is working to grow its developer community through improved support of users and contributors with the new Couchbase Ambassador Program. This allows developers to share knowledge with the broader developer community.

The company stated that the program offers tools and resources intended to empower ambassadors to speak at events, organize community meetups, and create content to grow the Couchbase community.

For more information on Capella updates, click here.