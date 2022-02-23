Couchbase, provider of a modern database for enterprise applications, today announced the release of Couchbase Mobile 3, an edge-ready data platform that allows mobile developers and edge architects to build native, modern applications in the cloud, at the edge, and on mobile and IoT devices with whatever language, framework, and platform they choose.

Key highlights of this release include:

Device ubiquity: users can embed lightweight data storage directly into their applications on the edge, IoT, or mobile devices

Operational ease of use: REST-based remote administration works to support large multi-tenant applications

Greater flexibility within complex edge architectures: Couchbase can run and sync in the cloud, in edge data centers, within a 5G network, on-premise, or on edge devices

Hasura closes Series C funding round

The round totaled $100 million and was led by Greenoaks with participation from Lightspeed’s growth arm, Vertex, Nexus, and Strive. This influx of funding will go towards catalyzing Hasura being everywhere as well as solving for the needs and wants of users.

The company intends to enable its community to extend and expand Hasura to the data sources and use-cases that they see. Additionally, this financing will be used to invest in open-source projects that are adjacent to Hasura as well as educational resources to assist its community in learning and getting productive with GraphQL and Hasura.

For more information, see here.

Redpanda announces $50 million in Series B

Formerly Vectorized, Redpanda Data has raised $50 million in Series B funding. The round was led by GV and featured participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Haystack VC. This brings Redpanda’s total funding to $76 million to-date.

With this infusion of capital, Redpanda plans to grow its global engineering and go-to-market teams.

“The world has shifted to real-time first, raising the criticality of data streaming in the modern stack. We are empowering every developer to realize today the customer experiences of the future through data-intensive applications and services leveraging the full spectrum of data. While our current products already offer huge advantages in terms of simplicity, reliability, and performance, our sights are set on much bigger goals,” said Alex Gallego, founder and CEO of Redpanda.