Redpanda has announced a fully managed version of its streaming data platform, enabling developers to both get started quicker and not have to worry about managing infrastructure as they need to scale up.

Redpanda Serverless allows developers to easily spin up new clusters for streaming data, which they can then use to build applications with.

The company offers integrations with a number of different services, including AWS Lambda, MongoDB Atlas Stream Processing, SingleStore, and TiDB.

It offers benefits like the ability to leverage the Kafka ecosystem, an easy to use dashboard, and instant onboarding.

“Engineered from the ground up for massive multi-tenancy, speed and performance, Redpanda Serverless is the most cost effective and simplest way to get started with streaming, whether you are a solo dev just getting started or an expert at a large enterprise looking to absorb spikes and scale to zero during downtime,” said Alex Gallego, CEO and founder of Redpanda.

Redpanda Serverless comes as a free 14-day trial, and then after that it is available with a pay-as-you-go pricing model.

In addition to this new serverless offering Redpanda also offers a self-hosted enterprise version and an open-source version.