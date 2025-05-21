Anchore is enabling “Bring Your Own SBOMs” with the release of Anchore SBOM, which provides a centralized place to view, manage, and analyze SBOMs created internally and from third-party software.

SBOMs can be imported if they are in SPDX version 2.1-2.3, CycloneDX version 1.0-1.6, and Syft native formats.

“We built Anchore Enterprise to be embedded into the CI/CD pipeline – it analyzes OSS risks, enforces policy gates throughout delivery, and scans continuously thereafter. SBOMs are at the core of how we establish trust in the delivery pipeline and therefore in the software you are delivering,” said Neil Levine, SVP of product at Anchore.

Komodor integrates into IDPs

Komodor is known for its day-2 Kubernetes operations management, spanning monitoring, troubleshooting, performance optimization, and cost management. With new support for Backstage and Port (and more to come), the company is bringing these management capabilities into developer workflows.

Key capabilities of the integration include the ability to view real-time status of deployed services, step-by-step troubleshooting instructions, performance monitoring, role-based access control, and fleet management for platform teams.

“Internal developer platforms have emerged to simplify software delivery, but Kubernetes remains a bottleneck that is complex, opaque, and disconnected from the developer experience,” said Itiel Shwartz, co-founder and CTO of Komodor. “By embedding Komodor into Backstage and Port, we’re giving developers a secure and easy way to see, understand, and fix issues in their services, right from the portal. It’s the missing piece that makes IDPs truly self-service for addressing K8s issues.”

Shopify releases new developer tools

It is launching a new unified developer platform that integrates the Dev Dashboard and CLI and offers AI-powered code generation. Developers can also now create “dev stores” where they can preview apps in test environments, a feature that was previously only available to Plus plans, and is now available to all developers.

Other new features announced today include declarative custom data definitions, a unified Polaris UI toolkit, and Storefront MCP, which allows developers to build AI agents that will act as shopping assistants for stores.