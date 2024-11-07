Several high profile software supply chain security incidents over the last few years have put more of a spotlight on the need to have visibility into the software supply chain. However, it seems as though those efforts may not be leading to the desired outcomes, as a new survey found that only one out of five organizations believe they have that visibility into every component and dependency in their software.

The survey, Anchore’s 2024 Software Supply Chain Security Report, also found that less than half of respondents are following supply chain best practices like creating software bill-of-materials (SBOMs) for the software they develop (49% of respondents) or for open source projects they use (45%) of respondents. Additionally, only 41% of respondents request SBOMs from the third-party vendors they use. Despite these low numbers, this is a significant improvement from 2022’s survey, when less than a third of respondents were following these practices.

The report found that 78% of respondents are planning on increasing their use of SBOMs in the next 18 months, and 32% of them plan to significantly increase use.

“The SBOM is now a critical component of software supply chain security. An SBOM provides visibility into software ingredients and is a foundation for understanding software vulnerabilities and risks,” Anchore wrote in the report.

The report also found that currently 76% of respondents are prioritizing software supply chain security.

Many companies are having to make this a priority as part of their efforts to comply with regulations. According to the report, organizations are now having to comply with an average of 4.9 regulations and standards, putting more pressure on them to get security right.

Of the companies surveyed, more than half have a cross-functional (51%) or fully dedicated team (8%) that works on supply chain security.

Finally, 77% of respondents are worried about how embedded AI libraries will impact their software supply chain security.

For the survey, Anchore interviewed 106 leaders and practitioners that are involved in software supply chain security at their company.