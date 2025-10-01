DigitalOcean and the company behind the PHP framework Laravel have announced a new partnership to help developers more easily provision servers for web development.

Their new offering, Laravel VPS, brings together server creation and application management within the server provisioning platform Laravel Forge. With Laravel VPS developers can purchase and deploy fully configured servers within Laravel Forge.

According to the companies, this partnership will save developers a significant amount of time and consolidate costs into a single, predictable invoice.

“We are thrilled to partner with Laravel to bring Laravel VPS to the developer community,” said Paddy Srinivasan, CEO of DigitalOcean. “This partnership with Laravel demonstrates that startups and digital native enterprises can build their business on our platform. It also allows us to focus on infrastructure innovation, including our AI offerings through DigitalOcean Gradient™ AI, while partners like Laravel build specialized platforms on top of our core services.”

Taylor Otwell, founder and CEO of Laravel, added: “Laravel VPS is changing the way that developers use our platform, and being built on DigitalOcean exclusively gives us an opportunity to streamline applications at an affordable cost. I set a pretty high bar for the team and DigitalOcean helped us blow it out of the water. It’s a massive leap forward for developer experience only possible with their help.”