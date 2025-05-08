HCL Universal Orchestrator (UnO) Agentic is an orchestration platform for coordinating workflows among AI agents, robots, systems, and humans.

It builds upon HCL’s Universal Orchestrator, and adds agentic AI capabilities to provide intelligent orchestration and insert AI agents into business-critical processes and workflows.

“By integrating deterministic and probabilistic execution, HCL UnO transforms how humans and intelligent systems collaborate to shape the future of enterprise operations,” said Kalyan Kumar (KK), chief product officer of HCLSoftware.

DigitalOcean announces new NVIDIA-powered GPU Droplets

NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation, NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation, and NVIDIA L40S GPUs are now available as GPU Droplets.

According to Bratin Saha, chief product and technology officer at DigitalOcean, the new offerings are meant to provide customers with access to more affordable GPUs for their AI workloads.

“DigitalOcean’s simple and scalable cloud platform makes it easier to deploy advanced AI workloads on NVIDIA technology, so organizations can quickly and more easily build, scale, and deploy AI solutions,” said Dave Salvator, director of accelerated computing products at NVIDIA.

Yellowfin 9.15 now available

The latest version of the business intelligence platform introduces AI-enabled Natural Query Language (AI NLQ), which allows users to ask questions about their data.

Other updates in this release include expanded REST API capabilities, enhanced bar and column chart customization, simpler yearly data comparisons and report styling, stricter default controls for better data security, and support for writable Clickhouse data sources.

“Yellowfin 9.15 debuts the first integration between the Yellowfin product and AI platforms,” said Brad Scarff, CTO of Yellowfin. “These platforms have enormous potential to unlock productivity and usability benefits for all of our customers, and upcoming versions of Yellowfin will build on this initial release to provide further innovative AI-enabled features.”