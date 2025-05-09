Software companies are constantly trying to add more and more AI features to their platforms, and AI companies are constantly releasing new models and features. It can be hard to keep up with it all, so we’ve written this roundup to share several notable updates around AI that software developers should know about.

IBM introduces new tools to help with scaling AI agents across the enterprise

At its IBM THINK conference earlier this week, IBM introduced new updates that will help alleviate some of the challenges associated with scaling AI agents.

New agent capabilities in watsonx Orchestrate include:

New tools for integrating, customizing, and deploying agents

Pre-build domain agents for HR, sales, and procurement

Integration with over 80 enterprise applications, including ones from Adobe, AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce Agentforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and Workday

Agent orchestration capabilities for complex projects like workflow planning and task routing that require coordination between multiple agents and tools

Agent observability across the entire agent life cycle

The company also announced its Agent Catalog to provide easier access to agents from IBM and its partners.

Anthropic adds web search capabilities to its API

This latest addition will enable developers to build applications and agents that can access and deliver the most up-to-date insights.

“When Claude receives a request that would benefit from up-to-date information or specialized knowledge, it uses its reasoning capabilities to determine whether the web search tool would help provide a more accurate response. If searching the web would be beneficial, Claude generates a targeted search query, retrieves relevant results, analyzes them for key information, and provides a comprehensive answer with citations back to the source material,” Anthropic wrote in a blog post.

Amazon Q Developer gets new agentic coding experience in Visual Studio Code

Amazon has announced a new agentic coding experience for Amazon Q Developer in Visual Studio Code.

“This experience brings interactive coding capabilities, building upon existing prompt-based features. You now have a natural, real-time collaborative partner working alongside you while writing code, creating documentation, running tests, and reviewing changes,” Amazon wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

Google releases updated version of Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview

The updates implement better coding capabilities, especially for tasks like transforming code and creating agentic workflows.

According to Google, this release addresses developer feedback such as reducing errors in function calling and improving function calling trigger rates.

OpenAI to buy Windsurf

Bloomberg reported the deal earlier this week, saying that OpenAI would acquire the company for $3 billion. According to Bloomberg, the deal has not yet closed.

Windsurf, previously called Codeium, is an agentic IDE designed to enable seamless collaboration between developers and AI.

HCL announces new AI agent orchestration platform

HCL Universal Orchestrator (UnO) Agentic is an orchestration platform for coordinating workflows among AI agents, robots, systems, and humans.

It builds upon HCL’s Universal Orchestrator, and adds agentic AI capabilities to provide intelligent orchestration and insert AI agents into business-critical processes and workflows.

“By integrating deterministic and probabilistic execution, HCL UnO transforms how humans and intelligent systems collaborate to shape the future of enterprise operations,” said Kalyan Kumar (KK), chief product officer of HCLSoftware.

DigitalOcean announces new NVIDIA-powered GPU Droplets

NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation, NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation, and NVIDIA L40S GPUs are now available as GPU Droplets.

According to Bratin Saha, chief product and technology officer at DigitalOcean, the new offerings are meant to provide customers with access to more affordable GPUs for their AI workloads.

“DigitalOcean’s simple and scalable cloud platform makes it easier to deploy advanced AI workloads on NVIDIA technology, so organizations can quickly and more easily build, scale, and deploy AI solutions,” said Dave Salvator, director of accelerated computing products at NVIDIA.

Yellowfin 9.15 now available

The latest version of the business intelligence platform introduces AI-enabled Natural Query Language (AI NLQ), which allows users to ask questions about their data.

Other updates in this release include expanded REST API capabilities, enhanced bar and column chart customization, simpler yearly data comparisons and report styling, stricter default controls for better data security, and support for writable Clickhouse data sources.

“Yellowfin 9.15 debuts the first integration between the Yellowfin product and AI platforms,” said Brad Scarff, CTO of Yellowfin. “These platforms have enormous potential to unlock productivity and usability benefits for all of our customers, and upcoming versions of Yellowfin will build on this initial release to provide further innovative AI-enabled features.”

Apiiro announces partnership with ServiceNow

As a result of the collaboration, Apiiro’s AI-native deep code analysis (DCA) and code-to-runtime matching will be utilized in ServiceNow’s Configuration Management Database (CMDB), which provides an up-to-date view of IT and software environments

“This integration is a major milestone for Apiiro and the ASPM market at large, as IT operations, security operations, and application security continue to converge,” said John Leon, VP of partnerships and business development at Apiiro. “It’s a privilege to expand our partnership with ServiceNow by introducing our Agentic Application Security platform as the definitive source of truth for software development and becoming the software development lifecycle (SDLC) Systems of Record within the ServiceNow CMDB, equipping enterprise users with a precise inventory of software assets to ensure operational efficiency in today’s rapidly evolving, AI-driven software development revolution.”

Dremio launches MCP Server

The server will allow AI agents to explore datasets, generate queries, and retrieve governed data.

“Dremio’s implementation of MCP enables Claude to extend its reasoning capabilities directly to an organization’s data assets, unlocking new possibilities for AI-powered insights while maintaining enterprise governance,” said Mahesh Murag, product manager at Anthropic.

