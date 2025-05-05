Amazon has announced a new agentic coding experience for Amazon Q Developer in Visual Studio Code.

“This experience brings interactive coding capabilities, building upon existing prompt-based features. You now have a natural, real-time collaborative partner working alongside you while writing code, creating documentation, running tests, and reviewing changes,” Amazon wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

In an example Amazon gave to demonstrate the new experience, the user sends the following prompt:

“In a new folder, create a web application for video and image generation that uses the notebooks from multimodal-generation/workshop-sample as examples to create the applications. Adapt the code in the notebooks to interact with models. Use existing model IDs”

In response, Amazon Q Developer would examine the files in the folder where the conversation is positioned, then initiate the application creating process by requesting permission to execute the bash command for creating the folders and files that the application will need. Once the folder structure is in place, the agent builds the entire application.

Currently, this feature supports several languages, including English, Mandarin, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Korean, Hindi, and Portuguese. It is available for Amazon Q Developer Pro and Amazon Q Developer Free users at no additional cost.