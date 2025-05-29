Dynatrace has launched its Live Debugger, which allows developers to debug services running in production without interrupting running code.

It allows them to access code-level data without adding new code or redeploying, inspect an application’s full state, and debug across thousands of workload instances simultaneously.

Mistral launches Agents API

The Agents API includes built-in connectors for code execution, web search, image generation, and MCP tools.

It offers persistent memory for conversations, allowing for seamless and contextual interactions over time. It also supports conversation branching to create new interaction paths at any point.

“The true power of our Agents API lies in its ability to orchestrate multiple agents to solve complex problems. Through dynamic orchestration, agents can be added or removed from a conversation as needed—each one contributing its unique capabilities to tackle different parts of a problem,” the company wrote in a blog post.

SecurityScorecard MAX is now available in CrowdStrike Marketplace

SecurityScorecard MAX is a managed service for detecting and addressing supply chain security risks. It provides threat hunting and monitoring of a company’s third-party vendors to help reduce supply chain risk.

“Organizations understand that supply chain resilience is essential for secure business operations,” said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. “Bringing MAX to the CrowdStrike Marketplace puts proactive supply chain cybersecurity directly into the hands of security teams. With simplified access to continuous monitoring and threat intelligence, teams can confidently manage risks deeper within their supplier ecosystems, building greater resilience into every layer of their cybersecurity strategy.”