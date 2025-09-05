Mistral announces new connectors, Memories

Mistral announced that its generative AI chat Le Chat now connects with over 20 new connectors, including tools like Asana, Atlassian, Box, Databricks, GitHub, Outlook, Snowflake, Stripe, and Zapier. Users will also now be able to add their own connectors via MCP.

The company also announced a beta for Memories, which allows users to set preferences to get more personalized responses. They can also import their memories from ChatGPT.

Both of these features are available for any Le Chat user, including free users.

OpenAI adds several minor updates to ChatGPT

The company announced that users can now branch off conversations in ChatGPT to explore a specific direction while preserving the direction of the original thread.

Additionally, Projects are now available to free users, and the company has added larger file uploads per project, the option to select colors and icons, and project-only memory controls.

Google announces new open embedding model

EmbeddingGemma is designed for offline, on-device AI, capable of running on less than 200MB of RAM with quantization. It generates embeddings, or numerical representations of text, by “transforming it into a vector of numbers to represent meaning in a high-dimensional space.”

According to Google, embeddings are a crucial part of Retrieval-Augmented Generation, so EmbeddingGemma will enable RAG on mobile devices.

Visa piloting an Acceptance Agent Toolkit

The toolkit will enable non-technical users to build agentic commerce workflows for tasks in Acceptance Invoicing and Pay By Link. For example, a merchant support agent can be given the prompt “create an invoice for $100 for John Doe, due Friday” and it will call the Invoice API, complete details, and send a secure payment link.

Visa also announced its own MCP server to provide an integration layer for agents to access Visa’s capabilities.

“Opening our MCP Server means AI agents can now plug directly into Visa’s infrastructure, access our APIs, and test secure commerce actions. This is an important step in helping AI

developers, partners and clients work with us to build agentic commerce experiences on top of Visa’s payments technology,” the company wrote in an announcement.

Automattic launches experimental AI development tool for WordPress

Telex is a generative AI assistant that can turn natural language prompts into WordPress. For example, a user could ask “I need a reservation block” or “I’d love to add snow to my pages.”

The company’s CEO Matt Mullenweg said “When we think about democratized publishing, like embedded in that, is very core to WordPress’ mission, has been taking things that were difficult to do, that required knowledge of coding or anything else, and … made it accessible to people. Made it accessible in a radically open way, in every language, at low cost, open source — we actually own it and have rights to it,”

Warp releases Warp Code

Warp Code consists of several features for shipping code generated by AI agents. It offers code review capabilities like reviewing open changes, asking for modifications, and line editing code diffs in a dedicated panel. It also has tabbed file viewing, a file tree, and syntax highlighting to improve the editing experience.

“Too often agents write code that almost works, but has subtle issues that end up taking a lot of time to understand, debug, and commit. The solution is not to back away from developing by prompt – instead it’s to improve the prompting workflow so that developers have more comprehension and control. We call this process ‘agent steering’ and our goal with Warp Code is to ship the most ‘steer’-able coding agent around,” the company wrote in an announcement.

Cloudsmith launches ML Model Registry to provide a single source of truth for AI models and datasets

Cloudsmith, providers of an artifact management platform, announced its ML Model Registry, which can act as a single source of truth for all AI models and datasets a company is using.

The registry integrates with the Hugging Face Hub and SDK so that developers can push, pull, and manage models and datasets from Hugging Face and then use Cloudsmith to maintain centralized control, compliance, and visibility.

Once data has been pushed from Hugging Face to Cloudsmith, security and compliance data can be utilized by Enterprise Policy Management so that teams can apply consistent policies to automatically quarantine, block, and approve specific models.