Slack’s AI search now works across an organization’s entire knowledge base

Slack is introducing a number of new AI-powered tools to make team collaboration easier and more intuitive.

“Today, 60% of organizations are using generative AI. But most still fall short of its productivity promise. We’re changing that by putting AI where work already happens — in your messages, your docs, your search — all designed to be intuitive, secure, and built for the way teams actually work,” Slack wrote in a blog post.

The new enterprise search capability will enable users to search not just in Slack, but any app that is connected to Slack. It can search across systems of record like Salesforce or Confluence, file repositories like Google Drive or OneDrive, developer tools like GitHub or Jira, and project management tools like Asana.

“Enterprise search is about turning fragmented information into actionable insights, helping you make quicker, more informed decisions, without leaving Slack,” the company explained.

The platform is also getting AI-generated channel recaps and thread summaries, helping users catch up on conversations quickly. It is introducing AI-powered translations as well to enable users to read and respond in their preferred language.

Anthropic’s Claude Code gets new analytics dashboard to provide insights into how teams are using AI tooling

Anthropic has announced the launch of a new analytics dashboard in Claude Code to give development teams insights into how they are using the tool.

It tracks metrics such as lines of code accepted, suggestion acceptance rate, total user activity over time, total spend over time, average daily spend for each user, and average daily lines of code accepted for each user.

These metrics can help organizations understand developer satisfaction with Claude Code suggestions, track code generation effectiveness, and identify opportunities for process improvements.

Mistral launches first voice model

Voxtral is an open weight model for speech understanding, that Mistral says offers “state-of-the-art accuracy and native semantic understanding in the open, at less than half the price of comparable APIs. This makes high-quality speech intelligence accessible and controllable at scale.”

It comes in two model sizes: a 24B version for production-scale applications and a 3B version for local deployments. Both sizes are available under the Apache 2.0 license and can be accessed via Mistral’s API.

JFrog releases MCP server

The MCP server will allow users to create and view projects and repositories, get detailed vulnerability information from JFrog, and review the components in use at an organization.

“The JFrog Platform delivers DevOps, Security, MLOps, and IoT services across your software supply chain. Our new MCP Server enhances its accessibility, making it even easier to integrate into your workflows and the daily work of developers,” JFrog wrote in a blog post.

JetBrains announces updates to its coding agent Junie

Junie is now fully integrated into GitHub, enabling asynchronous development with features such as the ability to delegate multiple tasks simultaneously, the ability to make quick fixes without opening the IDE, team collaboration directly in GitHub, and seamless switching between the IDE and GitHub. Junie on GitHub is currently in an early access program and only supports JVM and PHP.

JetBrains also added support for MCP to enable Junie to connect to external sources. Other new features include 30% faster task completion speed and support for remote development on macOS and Linux.

Gemini API gets first embedding model

These types of models generate embeddings for words, phrases, sentences, and code, to provide context-aware results that are more accurate than keyword-based approaches. “They efficiently retrieve relevant information from knowledge bases, represented by embeddings, which are then passed as additional context in the input prompt to language models, guiding it to generate more informed and accurate responses,” the Gemini docs say.

The embedding model in the Gemini API supports over 100 languages and a 2048 input token length. It will be offered via both free and paid tiers to enable developers to experiment with it for free and then scale up as needed.