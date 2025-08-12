GitHub’s CEO Thomas Dohmke has announced his plans to leave the company at the end of the year.

Dohmke says he will be staying with the company through the end of the year to help with the transition.

When he leaves GitHub, he plans to build a new startup. “After all this time, my startup roots have begun tugging on me and I’ve decided to leave GitHub to become a founder again,” he wrote in a memo.

In the memo, he also said that Microsoft doesn’t plan to replace him; rather, GitHub and its leadership team will now operate under Microsoft’s CoreAI organization, a group within the company focused on developing AI-powered tools, including GitHub Copilot.

“Today, GitHub Copilot is the leader of the most successful and thriving market in the age of AI, with over 20 million users and counting,” he wrote. “We did this by innovating ahead of the curve and showing grit and determination when challenged by the disruptors in our space. In just the last year, GitHub Copilot became the first multi-model solution at Microsoft, in partnership with Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI. We enabled Copilot Free for millions and introduced the synchronous agent mode in VS Code as well as the asynchronous coding agent native to GitHub.”

According to a report from Axios, Julia Liuson, president of Microsoft’s developer division, will oversee revenue, engineering, and support for GitHub. Mario Rodriguez, the current chief product officer will now report to Asha Sharma, VP of Microsoft’s AI platform.