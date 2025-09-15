Microsoft has launched its Insiders preview program for Visual Studio 2026, providing insights into what developers can expect from the upcoming release.

One of the main highlights is that the company plans to integrate AI even further into the IDE, describing it as being “woven into the daily rhythms of coding” as opposed to being “bolted on.”

For example, when opening a new codebase, the IDE will suggest the kind of tests that are typically written in the repo and keep docs and comments consistent with the code.

“Code reviews start with clear, actionable insights about correctness, performance, and security – on your machine, before you ever open a pull request. Through it all, you stay in control. The IDE takes the busy-work; you keep the judgment. The result is simple: you move faster, and your code gets better,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft also says that performance will be significantly improved across all areas, from opening solutions to navigating code to building. “You’ll feel it when you can jump between branches without losing your stride, when a full build doesn’t break your flow, and when pressing F5 is something you do instinctively because the wait is measured in moments,” the company said.

The UI is also getting a refresh, with improved iconography, better spacing of visual elements, new color themes, and a better way to manage extensions.

“It’s a design that respects your attention and helps you stay oriented, even in the largest solutions,” Microsoft wrote.

Visual Studio 2026 can be installed alongside earlier versions of Visual Studio, and Visual Studio 2022 users can import components and settings from the new version. According to Microsoft, all extensions developed for Visual Studio 2022 will be compatible.

Additionally, with this release, the new Insiders Channel replaces the existing Preview Channel for accessing upcoming features. The company plans to ship improvements to Insiders on a monthly basis.