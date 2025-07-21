The Scrum Alliance and Kanban University are teaming up to produce a new course that combines the best of both the Scrum and Kanban methodologies.

The Scrum Better with Kanban course teaches technology professionals how to identify the challenges they are facing with Scrum, find solutions to bottlenecks that are slowing down work, and test that solutions reflect the principles of the Kanban method.

It teaches the six general steps of the Kanban method: visualizing work, limiting work in progress, managing flow, making policies explicit, establishing feedback loops, and continuously improving.

The course also teaches three change management principles, which are to start with what you do now, agree to pursue evolutionary change, and encourage leadership at all levels.

“Visualizing work, whether it be tasks, processes, or broader initiatives, is essential to helping teams stay aligned and deliver value,” said Tristan Boutros, CEO of the Scrum Alliance. “This partnership with Kanban University helps professionals bring clarity to their work, improve flow, and adapt their priorities with greater confidence. By combining the spirit of the Kanban Method with the cadence of scrum, we aim to support all product and service teams as they navigate complexity in today’s ever-changing economy, with greater ease and effectiveness.”

Course participants can expect to spend eight hours going through the lessons. The lessons are available online and are run by a trainer who is credentialed in both methodologies.

It is ideal for many types of technology professionals, including Scrum and Agile practitioners, Scrum masters and product owners, team leads, leaders, managers, project managers, product managers, and Agile coaches.

Learners will receive two different credentials upon completing the course: Scrum Better with Kanban, which is a Scrum Alliance microcredential, and Scrum Kanban Practitioner, which is a Kanban University credential.

“This partnership reflects what we see every day: teams want practical ways to deliver better and faster while creating real, lasting change,” said Stephanie Dziad, president of Kanban University. “By bringing together the strengths of scrum and kanban, we’re giving professionals the clarity and confidence to make meaningful improvements in how their teams work.”