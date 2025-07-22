Parasoft is helping customers address the unique requirements for testing AI with several new capabilities across its various testing solutions.

The company added an agentic AI assistant to its virtual testing simulation solution Virtualize, allowing customers to create virtual services using natural language prompts.

For example, a user could write the prompt: “Create a virtual service for a payment processing API. There should be a POST and a GET operation. The operations should require an account id along with other data related to payment.”

The platform will then draw from the provided API service definitions, sample requests/responses, and written descriptions of a service to generate a virtual service with dynamic behavior, parameterized responses, and the correct default values.

According to Parasoft this reduces the need for deep domain knowledge or development skills, and accelerates time to delivery.

“This is more than an incremental improvement—it’s a game-changer. Whether you’re simulating third-party APIs, mimicking unavailable or incomplete dependencies, or supporting API-first development, Parasoft Virtualize now makes virtual service creation dramatically faster and more accessible—no specialized skills or coding required,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Additionally, a new capability was added to Virtualize and the company’s API and microservices testing solution SOAtest for testing applications that rely on MCP.

Users can test MCP servers, simulate unavailable MCP tools, and build test environments through MCP interfaces.

One of the other new features is designed to help organizations handle the unpredictable outputs of LLMs. According to Parasoft, the traditional methods of data validation are ineffective in dealing with varied LLM outputs.

With the latest update, customers can describe expected behaviors in natural language so they can validate business logic more quickly.

Other recent updates include support for GraphQL selection sets in Virtualize, easier access to the Provisioning Assets project in the Virtualize Server view, and support for PostgreSQL in Parasoft Continuous Testing Platform (CTP).

“Parasoft’s latest integration of agentic AI capabilities and ongoing AI testing advancements are a significant leap forward in helping customers navigate the complexities of modern software development,” said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer at Parasoft. “Our legacy of embracing AI continues to drive their journey of adopting API-first development while setting new benchmarks for quality in AI-infused applications.”