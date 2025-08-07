During a livestream today, OpenAI announced the availability of GPT-5, which it says is “smarter across the board” compared to previous models.

Specifically for coding, GPT-5 achieved significant improvement in complex front-end generation and debugging larger repositories. Early testers said that it made better design choices in terms of spacing, typography, and white space, according to the company.

“We think you will love using GPT-5 much more than any previous AI,” CEO Sam Altman said during the livestream. “It is useful. It is smart. It is fast. It’s intuitive.”

He likened GPT-3 to talking to a high school student, in that sometimes there were flashes of brilliance. Then, GPT-4 was like talking to a college student, with real intelligence and real utility. He says that GPT-5 is like talking to a PhD level expert in any area you need.

The model can answer most questions and leverages a deeper reasoning model for harder problems and a real-time router for deciding which model to use based on conversation type, complexity, tool needs, and user intent. The company also claims that it’s the most reliable model yet, and is less prone to hallucinations.

GPT-5 is available now for all users. Plus subscribers will be able to access more usage and Pro subscribers will get access to GPT-5 pro, which has extended reasoning. Once a user reaches the standard usage limit, they will be routed to a mini version of the model that will handle the remaining queries.