Snowflake today announced at its Summit new agentic AI innovations that eliminate the barriers often found between enterprise data and business activity, creating AI and ML workflows that are connected and trusted.

Among the new features is Snowflake Intelligence (public preview soon), powered by intelligent data agents, which provides a natural language experience for asking questions that can result in the delivery of actionable insights from structured and unstructured data. Also in private preview soon is a new Data Science Agent to help data scientists automate routine ML model development tasks, according to the company’s announcement.

Snowflake Intelligence, powered by LLMs from Anthropic and OpenAI, brings together data from numerous sources and uses the new Snowflake Openflow to compile information from spreadsheets, documents, images, and databases simultaneously. The data agents can generate visualizations and assist users in taking action on insights, Snowflake said in its announcement. Snowflake Intelligence can also access third-party knowledge through Cortex Knowledge Extensions, soon to be generally available on Snowflake Marketplace.

Expanding Snowflake Cortex AI

Snowflake’s AI capabilities are being expanded with the unveiling of SnowConvert AI,, an agentic solution to speed migrations from legacy platforms to Snowflake, helping data professionals to modernize their data infrastructures with less manual work. A new solution in public preview, Cortex AISQL, uses generative AI to help teams pull insights from multiple data types and formats and build pipelines using SQL and AI, the company said. This, the company wrote in its announcement, “includes enriching customer tables with chat transcripts, correlating sensor readings with inspection photos, and merging sales figures with social media sentiment — enabling analysts to classify images, extract insights from call transcripts, and detect anomalies with ease. The result is a fully integrated SQL experience across all data, unlocking deeper insights, faster decisions, and accelerated innovation without the need for specialized AI skills or external services. Cortex AISQL delivers unified intelligence across the entire organization.”

CData Unveils No-Code Snowflake Integration Accelerator

Data connectivity solution provider CData Software has announced the launch of the CData Snowflake Integration Accelerator, a data integration tool for Snowflake customers. CData said enterprises can reduce integration build times by up to 90%, enabling faster insights and maximizing the value of their Snowflake investments.

The Integration Accelerator provides no-code data ingestion, transformations and live connectivity to Snowflake data with three toolkits designed to automation data integration and give live access to Snowflake datas. CData, in its announcement, detailed the new tools as follows: