Google adds Data Commons MCP Server, new versions of Gemini 2.5 Flash and Flash-Lite

The Data Commons MCP Server allows AI developers to easily access all of Data Commons’ publicly available datasets. It can be accessed via the Gemini CLI or in Google Colab, and Google has a sample agent in Colab as well to make it easier to get started.

The newest version of Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite features better instruction following, more concise answers to reduce token costs, and stronger multimodal and translation capabilities. The updated Gemini 2.5 Flash offers better agentic tool use and is more efficient, leading to reductions in cost.

OpenAI adds shared projects to ChatGPT Business subscribers

Shared projects allow multiple people to add files and instructions to a project, so that ChatGPT can provide more tailored responses for everyone involved. “Members can chat with the project’s context to stay on the same page as new information gets added and create work that stays consistent in tone and style,” OpenAI explained.

The company also added new connectors for Gmail, Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, GitHub, Dropbox, and Box. This allows ChatGPT to offer more relevant answers based on information in those tools.

Finally, ChatGPT now has ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, and 27701 certifications; an expanded SOC 2 report; role-based access controls; and enhanced SSO.

Microsoft unveils reimagined Marketplace for cloud solutions, AI apps, and more

Microsoft has restructured its Marketplace to serve as a central place for organizations to find cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents.

This new reimagining brings together Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource to simplify cloud and AI management, Microsoft explained.

It includes tens of thousands of cloud and industry solutions that can help with everything from data and analytics to productivity to security. It also features more than 3,000 AI apps and agents.

CData launches Connect AI to provide agents access to enterprise data sources

CData has announced the launch of a new managed Model Context Protocol (MCP) platform bringing together AI assistants, agent orchestration, workflow automation, and embedded AI applications—combined with access to over 300 enterprise data sources.

According to the company, Connect AI preserves data semantics and relationships in enterprise data to give AI agents better context while still providing governance over that data access.

CData’s Connect AI inherits the existing security and authentication protocols set up in the source system. Data access gets logged under the identity of the authenticated user or agent, and additional controls can be layered on top and managed in Connect AI.

Snowflake and other data companies join forces to develop vendor-neutral standard for semantic metadata

A number of data companies—including Snowflake, Salesforce, BlackRock, dbt Labs, and RelationalAI—have announced the formation of a new open source initiative to create a vendor- neutral standard for defining and sharing semantic metadata.

The Open Semantic Interchange has three main goals: enhance interoperability across tools and platforms, accelerate adoption of AI and BI applications, and streamlining operations.

According to the group, organizations rely on a patchwork of AI, BI, and analytics tools, and this initiative will develop a shared semantic standard that allows these tools to “speak the same language.”

By standardizing how semantics are defined and shared, the Open Semantic Interchange hopes to ensure that data is governed, consistent, and context-rich, helping with adoption of AI.

AWS launches IDE extension for building browser automation agents

AWS has announced the launch of its open source Nova Act extension, which allows developers to build browser automation agents in their IDE, reducing the need to switch between dev and test environments.

With the new extension, developers can use natural language to describe their workflow and then the Nova Act extension will generate an agent script. That script can then be modified in a notebook-style builder, where developers can integrate APIs, data sources, and authentication, and can validate it with local testing tools.

“This extension transforms my agent development workflow by positioning Nova Act extension as a full-stack agent builder tool—a complete agent IDE for the entire development lifecycle. I can prototype with natural language, customize with modular scripting, and validate with local testing—all without leaving my IDE—ensuring production-grade scripts,” Donnie Prakoso, principal developer advocate at AWS, wrote in a blog post.

Sentry’s AI code review is now in beta

The solution uses AI to identify and fix issues in code. It will automatically flag high-impact issues in pull requests so that developers can understand where and why a bug might occur. It can also detect typos, formatting errors, and logical mistakes in pull requests. Finally, it can generate unit tests for the code in a pull request.

“The only thing easier than debugging errors with Sentry is having fewer errors to debug in the first place,” said Rohan Bhaumik, senior product manager at Sentry. “By combining predictive error detection with automated testing, AI code review dramatically reduces wasted time in code reviews, strengthens test coverage, and lets teams merge with confidence.”

