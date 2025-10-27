AWS has announced updates to its Customer Carbon Footprint Tool (CCFT), its solution that allows customers to track the carbon emissions their AWS usage causes.

The CCFT uses the Greenhouse Gas Protocol’s classification system that groups emissions into three categories. Scope 1 measures direct emissions, such as those from company facilities or vehicles, while Scope 2 and 3 measure indirect emissions. Scope 2 focuses on upstream emissions produced indirectly, such as fuel and energy use or waste generated during operations, while Scope 3 measures indirect downstream emissions, such as those from transportation and distribution of acquired products or end-of-life treatment of those products.

Previously, the CCFT measured Scope 1 and 2 emissions, but now the company is also incorporating Scope 3 emissions, as well as adding another category to Scope 1 emissions.

CCFT now tracks refrigerants and natural gas in its Scope 1 emissions, adding to the existing Scope 1 emissions coming from fuel combustion in its backup generators.

“Although Scope 1 emissions represent a small share of overall emissions, we provide our customers with a complete image of their carbon emissions,” AWS wrote in a blog post.

The Scope 3 emissions that are being added include fuel- and energy-related activities, like emissions from purchased fuels and transmission and distribution losses; IT hardware emissions before it reaches AWS, including raw material extraction, manufacturing, and transportation; and construction, use, and end-of-life phases for buildings and equipment.

These Scope 3 emissions are amortized over the life of the asset to calculated monthly emissions, using a baseline of 6 years for IT hardware and 50 years for buildings.

“This amortization means that we fairly distribute the total embodied carbon of each asset across its operational lifetime, accounting for scenarios such as early retirement or extended use,” the company wrote.

The CCFT can be accessed via AWS’ Billing and Cost Management console, and these new updates are available now.