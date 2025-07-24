Google is adding several new features to its cloud-based AI workspace Firebase Studio, following its update a few weeks ago when it added new Agent modes, support for MCP, and integration with the Gemini CLI.

Now it is announcing updated workspace templates for Flutter, Angular, React, Next.js, and general Web that use the Agent mode by default. Users will still be able to toggle between the “Ask” and Agent mode, depending on what the task at hand calls for.

The templates now have an airules.md file to provide Gemini with instructions for code generation, like specific coding standards, handling methods, dependencies, and development best practices.

Google says it will be updating templates for frameworks like Go, Node.js, and .NET over the next few weeks as well.

Developers will also now be able to integrate Firebase backend services into their application using Gemini, which will suggest the proper Firebase services based on the prompt. It will import the necessary packages, update code to integrate the services, and offer guidance on configuration steps.

Another update is that an entire workspace can be duplicated, preserving the entire chat history with the agent. This allows developers to have a backup that can be restored at any point, fostering confidence to build new features and try new things.

The company also added an “enhance prompts” feature to provide developers suggestions on how to improve their prompts before sending it off to Gemini.

And finally, Google is increasing the project upload size to 100MB so that developers can import larger, more complex projects into Firebase Studio.

“We’re dedicated to making AI-assisted development with Firebase Studio more intuitive, faster, and delightful so anyone, anywhere in the world can bring their most ambitious app ideas to life – whether you have decades of coding experience or none at all,” Google wrote in a blog post.