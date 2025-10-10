Amazon launches Quick Suite to provide agentic AI across applications and AWS services

Amazon Quick Suite allows users to ask questions, conduct deep research, analyze and visualize data, and create automations.

It can connect to internal repositories, like wikis or intranet, and AWS services. Amazon also offers 50+ built-in connectors to applications like Adobe Analytics, SharePoint, Snowflake, Google Drive, OneDrive, Outlook, ServiceNow, and Databricks, as well as support for over 1,000+ apps via connecting to their MCP servers.

This deep connection across the enterprise enables Quick Sight to analyze data across all of a company’s systems and create complex business workflows across multiple applications and departments.

“Unlike traditional business intelligence tools that work only with databases and data warehouses, Quick Sight’s agentic experience analyzes all forms of data across all your systems and apps, including your documents,” Amazon wrote in a blog post.

Google unveils Gemini Enterprise to offer companies a more unified platform for AI innovation

Google is announcing a new offering built around Gemini, designed specifically with large enterprise use in mind.

Gemini Enterprise consolidates six core components:

Advanced Gemini models

A no-code workbench for analyzing information and orchestrating agents

Pre-built Google agents for tasks like deep research or data insights

The ability to connect to company data

A central governance framework for visualizing and securing all agents

Access to an ecosystem of over 100,000 industry partners

“By bringing all of these components together through a single interface, Gemini Enterprise transforms how teams work. It moves beyond simple tasks to automate entire workflows and drive smarter business outcomes — all on Google’s secure, enterprise-grade architecture,” Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.

Atlassian shares major updates to its genAI assistant Rovo at Team ‘25 Europe

Atlassian is hosting its annual user conference Team ‘25 Europe this week in Barcelona, and during the event, the company shared several new and upcoming updates to its generative AI assistant Rovo.

Atlassian announced the general availability of its AI coding agent Rovo Dev. Rovo Dev can help with code reviews, documentation, dependency cleanups, and more, and it leverages context from tickets, docs, incidents, and business goals to provide developers with information that will help them make more informed decisions.

Additionally, starting early next year, Rovo Search will become the default search in Jira, which will allow Jira’s search to suggest relevant issues and projects.

Rovo Chat will also be getting over 100 out-of-the-box modular capabilities from Atlassian and its partners that can be used in chat, agents, and workflows. Other new Chat capabilities include the ability to remember past conversations and preferences and a new collaborative workspace called Canvas.

Google launches ecosystem of extensions for Gemini CLI

Google is launching Gemini CLI extensions to allow different development tools to connect up to the Gemini CLI.

Each extension includes a playbook that teaches the CLI how to effectively use that tool, eliminating the need for developers to configure them. “If you want to look under the hood, Gemini CLI extensions package instructions, MCP servers and custom commands into a familiar and user-friendly format,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Twenty-two extensions are available at launch from Google partners Atlassian, Canva, Confluent, Dynatrace, Elastic, Figma, GitLab, Grafana Labs, Harness, HashiCorp, MongoDB, Neo4j, Pinecone, Postman, Qodo, Shopify, Snyk, Sonar, Stripe, ThoughtSpot, Weights & Biases by CoreWeave, and WIX.

IBM adds new capabilities to watsonx Orchestrate to facilitate agentic AI at scale

As IBM kicked off its annual developer event TechXchange 2025, it announced several new capabilities to enable organizations to unlock value from agentic AI.

“There’s certainly been a lot of buzz in the industry,” said Bruno Aziza, vice president of Data, AI, and Analytics Strategy at IBM Software. “I think if you look at the context of everything that’s going on, customers are struggling. They’re struggling to get value from their investment.

It announced many updates to its AI agent orchestration platform, watsonx Orchestrate. The platform now includes AgentOps, an observability and governance layer for AI agents; Agentic Workflows, standardized and reusable flows that can be used to build and sequence multi-agent systems; and Langflow integration to reduce agent setup time.

OpenAI DevDay: ChatGPT Apps, AgentKit, and GA release of Codex

OpenAI held its annual Developer Day event this week where it announced several updates to its products.

The company unveiled apps in ChatGPT as well as an SDK for developers to build them. Companies that have created apps that are already available include Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify, and Zillow.

When a user says the name of an available app in a prompt, ChatGPT will automatically surface that app in the chat. For example, saying “Spotify, make a playlist for my party this Friday” will bring in the Spotify app. ChatGPT will also be able to suggest apps when it thinks they’re relevant to the conversation, such as suggesting Zillow’s app in a conversation about buying a house.

Google’s coding agent Jules now works in the command line

Google’s coding agent Jules now can be used directly in developer’s command lines so that it can act as more of a coding companion.

According to Google, it created this new command line interface—called Jules Tools—out of a recognition that the terminal is where developers spend most of their time.

Jules Tools allows developers to spin up tasks, inspect what Jules is doing, and integrate Jules into automation. “Think of Jules Tools as both a dashboard and a command surface for your coding agent,” Google wrote in a blog post.