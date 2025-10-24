Foxit, a company that provides PDF and eSignature tools, has brought its document capabilities to developers with several APIs.

Foxit APIs allow developers to embed document capabilities into their applications, customer portals, and digital workflows.

For example, traditionally, a user might need to leave an application to interact with a PDF, as they are often opened in a new tab or downloads so they can be viewed in a PDF viewer. With Foxit’s PDF API, developers can embed the PDF viewer directly into their application so that users aren’t needing to switch windows.

The company also has an eSign API that allows eSignature experiences to be embedded into applications. MyWork, a company that provides accounting practice management software, used this API in its platform, and its CEO Rohan Dixit said “it integrated seamlessly into our platform, enabling accounting firms to streamline client workflows and eliminate the inefficiencies of juggling multiple tools.”

Another use case that Foxit’s APIs enable is automating high-volume document generation. With the DocGen API, developers can generate documents directly from JSON or form data using predefined templates instead of needing to manually create document templates and write scripts to populate them.

“From rendering interactive PDFs in a browser to automating high-volume document generation, these APIs help teams build smarter, faster document experiences without bulky infrastructure or bloated codebases,” Foxit explained.

Foxit keeps documents secure via encryption and passwords. It also utilizes smart compression and removes unnecessary metadata and resources to help files load faster.

“This combination of security and efficiency ensures businesses can leverage the full power of digital documents with confidence and speed,” the company said.

All of the Foxit APIs can be found on the company’s website here.