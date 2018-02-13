Visual Integrity has released version 11 of its three SDK’s for working with PDF files. Together, the PDF Conversion SDK, PDF Creation SDK and Custom PDF SDK provide a robust, end-to-end set of PDF libraries for Windows, OS X and Linux developers.

The PDF Conversion SDK enables developers to open and edit vector-based PDF files within their application or web-service. Using two API calls, vector PDF files render as editable objects in target applications, such as CAD programs or Visio. The PDF Conversion SDK also extracts text.

The PDF Creation SDK enables PDF generation as well as actions such as merge, watermark, stamp and extract. PDF files can be created from data or from existing files, adding or combining content. Moreover, while the majority of PDF creation solutions require printer drivers, Visual Integrity’s PDF Creation SDK does not, which directly increases performance and output accuracy.

The Custom PDF SDK gives developers direct control over all the objects and text in a PDF file. It can be used to pre-process PDF files, extract specific objects or change objects before importing. Developers can map their native file format to the Custom PDF SDK allowing them to manipulate layers, implement snapping or change attributes. The Visual Integrity PDF SDK’s are at version 11 and include new API calls and conversion options. These enhancements include:

• New API functions to control scaling, layer separation, file-naming, Unicode support, clipping, password protection, page extraction, image quality and warnings.

• Options to specify fill, change images to color lines and for ellipse rotation.

• Improvements to hidden text functionality, font mapping, Unicode filenames, SVG object styles, EMF kerning, DXF layers, EPS fills, PDF parser and rotation.

Graebert GmbH, leading developer of custom CAD solutions for desktop, mobile and cloud, used Visual Integrity’s Custom PDF SDK to implement snapping in ARES Commander. They also used the PDF Conversion SDK to build the PDF Import Plugin for Draftsight.

“Our customers really appreciate the capabilities we’ve added to ARES Commander and DraftSight using Visual Integrity’s PDF Conversion API,” says Robert Graebert, CTO of Graebert GmbH. “Being able to snap to an underlay, or, to open and edit a PDF drawing, are really useful, everyday features.”

D-Tools Inc., the worldwide leader in system integration software, utilizes Visual Integrity’s Conversion SDK in its PDF Cloud Converter, a notable drawing feature in the company’s System Integrator (SI) platform that improves the PDF insert process for its users.

“Visual Integrity’s PDF Conversion SDK enables our customers to generate WMF files within the D-Tools Cloud Converter, and easily insert them directly into Visio while maintaining the drawing scale and high quality vectors of the original file instead of low resolution bitmaps through the standard Visio PDF converter,” said Adam Stone, President and founder of D-Tools. “With support for layers, grouping and scale, it’s helped further streamline the system design and engineering process for our customers, and has working perfectly for over two years and thousands of pages.”

“Our SDK framework has matured to a point where developers can integrate it in less than a day”, said Jean Haney, co-founder and CEO of Visual Integrity, “It’s that easy to meet their customers’ demand to open and edit PDF drawings or to work with PDF objects and text within their own application”.

The Visual Integrity PDF SDK’s are available in two ways – as a perpetual license with optional maintenance or as an annual subscription. Prices for the perpetual license start at $999 while prices for the annual subscription start at $699/year. An evaluation version of the entire PDF developer framework may be downloaded on the Visual Integrity web-site.