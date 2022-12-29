PDF solutions producer Qoppa Software announced the release of the latest version of its Java PDF development tools and components.

According to the company, Qoppa’s PDF processing and conversion SDK is intended to bring users features to help them create, view, edit, print, or sign PDF documents. This works to allow organizations to incorporate PDF functionality into their web, server, or desktop applications as well as their workflows.

This new version provides several new features, including full support for Java 17 with 4k support while still offering back compatibility with Java 8, Java 11, and Java 16, in order to accommodate the needs of more users.

Additionally, this update offers enhanced support for LTV enabled and PAdES signatures. The company stated that a new public API was put into place in order to verify digital signature information to apply B-LT and B-LTA signatures.

With this latest release, new improvements have also been made to Qoppa’s Microsoft Office to PDF conversion engine for Word to PDF, Excel to PDF, and PowerPoint to PDF conversions.

The company explained that it is now packaging with replacement fonts for all of the most common Microsoft Office fonts to ensure that correct font matching occurs even on the Linux platform.

Additional updates include

In Preflight, added PDF-X1 and PDF/X3 conversion as well as several validation profiles

A new demo/sample application that allows customers to evaluate all the functionality available in the PDF libraries and components in one place

Improved PDF components with faster multi-threaded rendering as well as enhancements to the functionality and user interface

The ability to automatically find and apply page rotation when performing OCR

For a complete list of improvements and bug fixes, read the release notes.