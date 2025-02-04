Code.org and Amazon have announced the launch of a new curriculum for grades 8-12 to teach AI coding skills to kids.

Code.org is a learning platform for computer science that is used in many schools, and it has been partnering with Amazon on various educational initiatives for a decade.

According to Code.org, this new program, Exploring Generative AI, will teach how AI works, how to create with it, and the ethical implications of an AI-driven world.

Specifically, students will learn the internal structure of generative AI models by studying their input, storage, process, and output. They’ll learn how models represent language, the impact of training data on model performance, and the potential for bias.

Students will then use this knowledge to design chatbots for personally relevant issues or creative tasks, construct guidance on appropriate AI usage, and develop a chatbot to address an issue in their community.

“Our mission at Code.org is to ensure every student has the opportunity to learn computer science and AI. This curriculum blends foundational knowledge, technical learning, and responsible creation and use of the technology preparing students to navigate an AI-driven world,” said Karim Meghji, chief product officer of Code.org.

Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of AI and Data at Amazon Web Services, added: “Amazon’s partnership with Code.org to develop this innovative curriculum empowers the next generation with the skills they need to thrive in an AI-driven world.”