Tasktop, the leader in Value Stream Integration, today announced that Gene Kim, DevOps expert, author and multiple award-winning CTO, will serve as Tasktop’s strategic advisor.

Kim is a prominent figure in the DevOps world, a multi-award winning CTO, researcher and author of The Phoenix Project: A Novel About IT, DevOps, and Helping Your Business Win; The Visible Ops Handbook; and the newly released The DevOps Handbook. He has been studying high-performing technology organizations since 1999, and was the founder and CTO of the security automation vendor Tripwire for thirteen years.

“I am thrilled that Gene Kim will be serving as strategic advisor to Tasktop,” said Mik Kersten, CEO and co-founder, Tasktop. “Gene and I share a passion for transforming how software is built, and for unlocking the $2.6 trillion of IT value that Gene discusses in The DevOps Handbook. Gene and I have a shared goal of driving economic results for organizations while elevating the productivity and happiness of IT staff worldwide. As our strategic advisor, we look to Gene to help guide our company and customers on the journey of Value Stream Integration to turn every traditional business into the next generation of software innovators.”

In his advisory role, Kim will provide strategic guidance on the future of the company’s products and market strategy. He will also give guidance on the future of DevOps and how enterprises in the real world are working with DevOps and implementing it at scale.

According to Kim, “I am an admirer of Dr. Mik Kersten’s contribution to the industry, and his work at Tasktop is visionary in providing a novel Value Stream Integration infrastructure to deploy DevOps successfully at scale. Its products provide the highway system infrastructure that is instrumental for the path to deploying the ‘Three Ways’ that I described in The Phoenix Project and The DevOps Handbook. I look forward to helping Tasktop continue its product vision of making DevOps integrated, connected and measurable at scale as it innovates for its customers.”