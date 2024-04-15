JetBrains is attempting to make it easier for developers to manage different development tools with the release of JetBrains IDE Services.

“Due to complex environments and distributed engineering teams, enterprise customers struggle to efficiently and securely deploy and manage IDEs, AI tools, and remote environments all at once. These struggles naturally slow businesses down and result in missed opportunities,” said Brian Noll, VP of sales and global partnership at JetBrains Americas.

The new solution provides a central hub for managing five different JetBrains products: IDE Provisioner, AI Enterprise, License Vault, Code With Me Enterprise, and CodeCanvas.

IDE Provisioner provides updates to IDEs as needed to ensure out-of-date versions aren’t in use, AI Enterprise provides AI-powered productivity features, License Vault automates distribution of JetBrains IDE licenses, Code With Me Enterprise provides pair programming, and CodeCanvas handles development environment configuration.

“With the release of JetBrains IDE Services, we are giving customers a centralized way to manage their development stack at the organizational level and dramatically improve the productivity of entire engineering departments with the inclusion of enterprise versions of JetBrains AI, Code With Me, and CodeCanvas in the suite,” said Noll.

The service is initially available with an on-premises deployment option, but the company plans to add a cloud offering down the road.