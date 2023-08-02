The last few years have posed numerous obstacles for companies. Ensuring the company has reliable supply chains is the top challenge, followed by collecting data and inefficient processes, according to a December 2022 research report from Broadcom.

To meet these challenges, many organizations are turning to value stream management (VSM). VSM optimizes the entire process of building and delivering products and services, all while focusing on customer value. Providing data transparency and alignment between IT and business teams results in successful business outcomes.

