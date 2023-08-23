The Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) helps companies organize work, organize teams, determine how to break work up, and understand what is being prioritized in all of this. And the inclusion of flow metrics into SAFe 6 enables those companies to realize those plans.

Flow metrics can enable companies to determine if all of that orchestration is actually running through the process, and if the company is being efficient in its processes. Ultimately, it can help the company determine if it is realizing value and better understand how to get that value into the hands of customers sooner.

“It’s great that we have these ideas, but how do we actually close the loop and take it down to the end,” said Hersh Tapadia, co-founder and CEO at value stream intelligence company Allstacks. The flow metrics, he said, “are closing the loop. It’s realizing the dream, as we might say.”

