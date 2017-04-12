IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced its final round of speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2017 (DOES17) and preliminary conference agenda (http://events.itrevolution.com/eur/schedule/). The leaders of large, complex organizations adopting DevOps principles and practices join together on June 5 and 6 at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London.

Hosted by IT Revolution and premier sponsor HPE Software, the second annual DevOps Enterprise Summit London event provides an immersive learning experience around the technologies and practices technology leaders need to develop and deploy software faster and to win in the marketplace. Discounted registration is now available for a limited time and is highly encouraged as the conference is anticipated to sell out early. For 20 percent off registration, visit http://bit.ly/DOES17LDNreg and enter code DEEPDIVE20.

Newly Added Speakers for London Include:

Akshay Anand Product Development Manager, ITIL, AXELOS Global Best Practice

Gebrian uit de Bulten, Liquid Studio Director, Accenture

Andy Burgin, Lead Devop Engineer, Sky Betting and Gaming

Antony Collard, Head of Digital Delivery, HMRC

Jason Cox, Director, Systems Engineering, The Walt Disney Company

Cornelia Davis, Sr. Director of Technology, Pivotal Software, Inc.

John Davis, Lead Architect, easyJet

Dominica DeGrandis, Director of Learning & Development, LeanKit

Damon Edwards, Co-Founder, Rundeck, Inc.

Peter Eeles, Worldwide Lead for DevOps Adoption, IBM

Rob England, Managing Director at Two Hills Ltd

Nicole Forsgren, CEO, DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA)

Mark Howell, DevOps Lead, Digital Banking at Lloyds Banking Group

Jez Humble, CTO, DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA)

Olivier Jacques, IT Distinguished Technologist, DXC Technology

Suzette Johnson, Northrup Grumman Fellow, Northrop Grumman Corporation

Nigel Kersten, Chief Technical Strategist, Puppet

Vincent van Kooten, Head of FO Development, Ingenico

Paul Madden, Head of Development, Ericsson

Dr. Steve Mayner, SAFe Senior Program Consultant Trainer, Scaled Agile

Rosalind Radcliffe, Distinguished Engineer, Chief Architect for DevOps for Enterprise Systems, IBM

David Rizzo, Vice President, Compuware Corporation

Daniele Romano, Ph.D., Product Owner Continuous Delivery as a Service (CDaaS), ING

Kris Saxton, Founding Partner, Automation Logic

Christoph Schär, Head of Digital Development, Swisscom

Sathiya Shunmugasundaram, Enterprise Architect, Capital One

Matthew Skelton, Co-founder and Principal Consultant, Skelton Thatcher Consulting Ltd

Jens Wilhelms, Head of Development Foundation, Swisscom

Robin Yeman, Lockheed Martin Fellow, Lockheed Martin

Slawek Zachcial, IT Manager, Global IT Delivery, DXC Technology

“I’m so excited about the 40 amazing technology leaders who are presenting at DevOps Enterprise Summit London this year,” said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of “The Phoenix Project” and “The DevOps Handbook.” “As attendees, we will be able to learn from their experiences, helping us to identify and amplify their practices in the DevOps community at large.”

DOES17 Live Video Chat

On April 12 at 7am PDT / 3pm BST, Gene Kim is joined by Tom Clark, Andrea Hirzle-Yager and Mayank Prakash to take a “deep dive into DevOps.” Kim will share updates about the upcoming event, and the esteemed panel will preview their talks and highlight some key insights into DevOps in the enterprise. You can watch the YouTube live event at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwBneJ-KnkA.

For more information about DOES17 London, please visit: http://events.itrevolution.com/eur/.